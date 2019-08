View this post on Instagram

-“scorched earth “—in 1989 , a group of artists headed by @kennyscharf and his beautiful Brazilian wife Tereza Goncalves organized a Benefit Group Art Exhibition to protect the precious rainforests that were being destroyed . The show was held at Tony Shafrazi Gallery, NYC. that was 30 years ago, – None of us knowing the extent of the apocalyptic nightmare so soon to come… I was looking to put something under this image like a prayer -this is an ecological /human catastrophe devastating and dire – Our worlds lungs on fire -My eyes watered as I watched the women of the Amazon marching for their -and our survival If only tears could put out fires. . . . . 𝘈𝘣𝘰𝘷𝘦: 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘌𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘩, 1988, 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1989 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 “dont bungle the jungle “(𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘵𝘺𝘤𝘩) 𝘏𝘢𝘯𝘥-𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦, 𝘱𝘪𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘵 ©𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥 𝘓𝘢𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦 . . . .donate amazon watch .org . #Tonyshafrazi #prayforamazonia #dontbunglethejungle @madonna @kennyscharf #Brazil #art #amazon #DonaldBaechler #AlanBelcher #LyndaBenglis #JamesBrown #Christo #FrancescoClemente #JamesDeWoody #JedGaret #MaricaGrostein #KeithHaring #JennyHolzer #BryanHunt #DavidLaChapelle #JulianLethbridge #RoyLichtenstein #RobertLongo @MichaelStipe #DonMacLean #SylviaMartins #DavidMcDermott #PeterMcGough #ElizabethMurray #JamesNares @YokoOno #deforestation#prayforamazonia